

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will be awarding a master degree in management in the upcoming sessions as the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bill, 2017. The Institute will be included in Institutions of National Importance.



As per the Bill passed by the committee, IIMs will be entertaining full autonomy. The management of these Institutions would be Board-driven, with the chairperson and director of an institution which will be selected by the board.



The new bill also includes women and members from Scheduled Castes/Tribes in the board.