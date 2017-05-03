Bollywood stars have had a long history of crazy fans and often the fandom has become the greatest cause of their miseries. Many times the fans have crossed their limits just to get a picture with their favorite star but these incidences have mostly resulted in squabbles or fight among the guards and the fans.

In a similar incident, Katrina Kaif's driver allegedly slapped a fan who followed the actress all the way to click a selfie with her.

According to a leading portal, Katrina had an appointment with her dermatologist and while she was on her way back home, a fan began following her. He followed her till her residence and refused to yield even when he was stopped by the security guards.

The young man stood at the gate and kept shouting out her name and asking for a selfie.

Miffed by the fan's behavior, Katrina's driver stepped out angrily and asked him to back off. He then slapped the fan and pushed him back. The fan was left in tears and soon walked away from the spot.