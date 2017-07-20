Salman to perform in three avatars at award show

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen performing in three different avatars at the upcoming BIG Zee Entertainment Awards 2017.

Salman, who enthralled the audiences with his foot-tapping performances in the earlier editions of the awards gala, will be seen performing three different acts this year, read a statement.

The first segment will showcase the romantic side of Salman wherein he will dance to a few of his romantic songs.

The second part of his special act will celebrate the actor's child-like qualities as he will be shaking a leg on hit tracks like "Baby ko bass pasand hai" and "Hud hud Dabangg".

The third segment has been kept as a surprise for the audiences.

Co-hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor-comedian Sunil Grover, the BIG Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 will be aired on TV on August 13.