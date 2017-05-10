Twitter outraged over killing of Army man in Shopian

The bullet-riddled body of a 23-year-old army officer from Kashmir led to a massive outrage on social media especially Twitter on Wednesday as people slammed the terrorists who committed the dastardly act and also demanded action against residents of the valley who sympathise with the militants.

The body was identified to be of an Army Lieutenant Umar Fayaz and was found Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Calling the soldier a “role-model”, Union Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted: “Abduction & murder of Lt. Ummer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. This young officer from J&K was a role model.”

“An act of COWARDNESS and BRUTALITY Kashmiri Army officer Lt. Umar Fayaz was KILLED in Shopian.The officer was on leave to attend a wedding,” tweeted Kirti Sinha‏.

Some questioned the intent of the terrorists who are often seen as ‘saviours’ of the local Kashmiri populace by some while, others mocked their ideology.

“Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, An INDIAN Army Officer, a Kashmiri, a Muslim Time to look deep into our pseudo differences,” tweeted Aritra‏.

“Pakistani terrorists murder Umar Fayaz, a young Indian army officer from Kashmir. His fault was, he had chosen honour over jihad,” tweeted Sonam Mahajan‏.

Samiya Latief‏ posted: “What was Umar Fayaz's fault? Just Bcoz (because) he chose Indian Army? How can blood be so cheap. Introspection needed!”

There were calls for highlighting the barbaric attack to expose the terrorists in the valley followed by stern action against them.

“Army's doctor, Lt Umar Fayaz Parray of Kulgam, shot dead in Shopian. Deserves condemnation. Let's see if his blood looks red or white on TV,” culprits and and Ahmed Ali Fayyaz‏ tweeted.

“Cowardly terrorists martyr army officer on leave. Lt. Umar Fayyaz is SHAHEED. There will be retribution. Just watch,” Major Gaurav Arya‏ posted.