Sonia condoles demise of Anil Dave, actress Reema Lagoo

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday condoled the passing away of Union Environment Minister Anil Dave as well as veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo.

In her message for Dave, Sonia Gandhi said: "Shocked by his sudden demise… (he was a) soft spoken and gentle human being… He will be fondly remembered for his humble personality."

She also conveyed her condolences to members of Dave's family, admirers and supporters.

Dave passed away at his official residence here. The exact time is not yet known. The incident came to light at around 7.30 am, when his staff tried to wake him up.

The Congress President in a separate condolence message, mourned the demise of Lagoo and said that the actress had always left a lasting imprint on the viewers.

“A household name, (Reema) Lagoo was a versatile actress who portrayed an array of heart-warming characters on screen and had always left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of the viewers," Sonia Gandhi said.

Gandhi expressed her solidarity to the family and friends of the veteran film, stage and television actress, who died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where she was rushed to just after midnight.

(With inputs from agencies)