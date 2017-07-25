After paying his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, Ram Nath Kovind will on Tuesday take oath as India's 14th President at a ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Kovind will be received by outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan, from where the duo will proceed towards Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Kovind will be administered the oath by Chief Jusitce of India JS Khehar and he will then exchange seats with Mukherjee. To honour the new president, a 21-gun salute will be given which will be followed by Kovind’s address.

Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Union Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Ambassadors and other diplomats, MPs and senior civil and military officers will be present at the ceremony.

After the ceremony concludes, Kovind will shift to his new residence-- the Rashtrapati Bhavan where he will receive an inter-services guard of honour in the forecourt while Mukherjee will leave for his new address - 10 Rajaji Marg.

(With inputs from agencies)