Muslim bodies soften stand on triple talaq

Even as the Triple Talaq matter is being heard in Supreme Court , Muslim organisations seem to be softening their stand on the issue. President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and vice president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board today expressed apprehension over the banning of Triple Talaq, while earlier the organisation had vehemently opposed any move by the government to interfere in Muslim Personal Laws.

Earlier a group led by Maulana Mahmood Madany of Jamait Ulamma Hind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the issue with him. Modi reportedly asked the group not to politicise the issue and resolve it within the community. Subsequently, the groups issued a statement appreciating the Prime Minister's position on Triple Talaq.

Vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umri told The Statesman": "Even if triple talaq is outlawed, those who want to trouble their wives will still continue to do so and stop giving conjugal rights to their wives. This will lead to many complications and jeopardise women’s stature and dignity’’.

Maulana Umari also reiterated that ‘’the problem of divorced Muslim women has been blown out of proportion and statistics don’t support the claim of this problem being endemic within the Muslim community”.