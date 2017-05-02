“Islamic laws are divine and so can’t be changed by anyone. However, the Muslim community needs awareness and education about Muslim Personal Laws to check their misuse," said Jamaat–e-Islami Hind national secretary for women Atiya Siddiqa. She added that Triple Talaq is a non–issue that is being blown out of proportion by those with a political agenda.

The women's wing of JIH briefed the media about their ongoing nationwide, ‘Muslim Personal Law Awareness Campaign’, which includes setting up of counseling centers and Shariah Panchayats in different parts of the country to resolve family disputes. “During the campaign, the women's wing of the organisation is also actively participating in reaching out to people and educating them on issues like marriage, divorce, inheritance, etc," said Shaista Rafat, a member of the wing.

‘’Through the awareness campaign, JIH plans to hold 10,000 events including public speeches and press meets, free distribution of 2 million books and booklets on family issues like marriage, divorce, inheritance, etc. Besides, JIH is holding 700 symposiums on 'Gender Justice in Islam' throughout the country. Apart from metros, cities, and towns, JIH cadres are reaching out to 500 slum areas and 20,000 villages. Overall, JIH has set a target of individually reaching 1.5 million Muslims and 100 million countrymen through various forms of media. We have made a mobile android app called MPLAC and a dedicated website www.mplac.in. The national campaign will conclude on 7 May,” Atiya Siddiqa told the media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asked leaders from the Muslim community not to politicise the issue of Triple Talaq and had appealed to enlightened Muslims to come out and fight against it. Siddiqa said, “We all know who is politicising triple talaq. They should stop that. We want zero divorces and that is why we are running this nationwide campaign. Muslims are being maligned and media is projecting them in a bad light. We want to improve our image.”

On the issue of polygamy within the Muslim community, Siddiqa told The Statesman, “There is wisdom behind provision for polygamy in Islam. It is a provision for rehabilitation of widows and divorcees, used in specific circumstances. Islam wants men to treat women with dignity’’.

Others present at the conference were Nikhat Mulla, from Girls Islamic Organisation and Shaista Rafat.