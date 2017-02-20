Amit Shah ridicules Akhilesh’s ‘kaam bolta hain’ slogan

Mocking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s slogan 'kaam bolta hain' (work speaks), BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) government has only nurtured ‘gundaraj’ in the state and failed to provide jobs to youth, electricity to farmers and safety to women.

“Neither the youth has jobs, nor the farmers have water or electricity, which work is Akhilesh talking about?” said the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while addressing a massive road show in Allahabad ahead of the fourth phase of assembly polls on Feb 23.

“It’s high time that UP is pulled out of the cesspool of gundaraj, corruption and casteism endorsed by the SP. The BJP will form a majority government in the state,” he added.

Shah further said that the new BJP government in the state will bring an end to widespread lawlessness that plagues the politically crucial state.