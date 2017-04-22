Margot Robbie to make 'Dreamland'

Actress Margot Robbie is set to star in as well as produce bank robber thriller Dreamland.



The movie will be directed by Sundance winner Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The 26-year-old actress will produce with her partners at Lucky Chap Entertainment, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, as well as Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill of Automatik.



Written by Nicolaas Zwart, the movie is based on a script that appeared on Black List in 2015.



Dreamland is set in the 1930s, amid the devastation of the Dust Bowl. The story follows a 15-year old boy on his quest to capture a fugitive bank robber and collect the bounty on her head, all with the goal with saving his family farm from foreclosure.



Against all odds, he beats out the FBI and the local police to find her, only to discover that she's far more than what the authorities claim her to be.



Robbie will play the bank robber.