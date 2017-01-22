Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to The Weeknd's music

Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber says he "can't listen" to the singer The Weeknd's music.



"Hell no I can't listen to a Weeknd song! That s**t's wack," Bieber told tmz.com.



The Weeknd has recently been seen kissing Gomez.



It isn't the first time Bieber has slammed Gomez's new relationship either. He earlier said that Gomez is using The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, to boost record sales.



Bieber thinks the supposed relationship is a strategic move on the part of the 24-year-old beauty, who has previously dated Nick Jonas, Zedd and himself in the weeks before releasing new material, as she is currently working on new material with the Starboy musician.



And it isn't just the "Sorry" singer who is upset about Gomez's relationship with 26-year-old Tesfaye, as the news of their romance caused Tesfaye's ex-girlfriend and model Bella Hadid, who, along with Gomez, is a member of singer Taylor Swift's squad, to unfollow the brunette beauty on Instagram.