UP is upset with Congress-SP alliance: Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said the entire Uttar Pradesh was upset with the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance and the partnership can’t bring development in the state.

Mocking UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Shah said: “One (Akhilesh) has annoyed his father (SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav) while the other’s (Rahul) mother (Congress chief Sonia Gandhi) is fed up with him.”

Speaking at a public rally in Kaptanganj ahead of the fourth phase of UP assembly polls on February 23, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said both Akhilesh and Rahul lacked the calibre to ensure progress in the state.

“These two cannot develop Uttar Pradesh… Rahul Gandhi asks PM (Narendra Modi) to give account of his work done till now. I ask him, what has the Congress achieved in 60 years?” said Shah.