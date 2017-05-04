Shah tells BJP workers to gear up for Himachal polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Thursday called on party workers to take the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government to the grassroots and told them to prepare for forthcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing party leaders office bearers during the second day of his visit to Himachal Pradesh at Palampur, Shah said Modi government had launched various schemes for the welfare of common man which includes ‘One Rank, One Pension’, Ujjawala scheme, Kaushal Vikas and life insurance for poor among others.

“The party workers should spread awareness on these schemes among masses in the state to ensure party victory in upcoming elections by three-fourth majority,” he said.

Shah said the party functions on set principles and apart from being the world’s largest party, follows the principles of internal democracy.

“On the other hand, Congress party is reaping the benefits of independence struggle in which its leaders and common man of the country had participated. However, the party doesn’t have internal democracy and follows the principles of dynastic which is against the ethos of democratic values,” he said.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Amit Shah is on two day visit to HP for feedback sessions. He is discussing and chalking out strategy with party office bearers for assembly polls in the state at Palampur in Kangra district, around 220 km from here.