Chandigarh's water mirror to be replenished

It is indeed a happy start this new year for people in Chandigarh. The manmade water mirror in the city, ‘Sukhna Lake’ will no longer squeeze its heart because of its depleting water levels. Sukhna lake will bounce back to life and will be alluring again come 15 January when it will start receiving 60 lakh additional litres of water every day from the seven tube wells which have been identified near the adjoining Golf Course. Chandigarh administration has chosen these seven tube wells owing to their proximity to the Sukhna lake.



The chief engineer with the Chandigarh administration Mukesh Anand told The Statesman, “There is sufficient availability of underground water in Chandigarh to meet the daily needs of Sukhna. In winters the demand and supply of the water can be well handled and this time it will be used to fill the lake.” A pipeline that is half a kilometre in length is being laid for the purpose of providing the water from the

tube wells.



Officials say that Chandigarh has 240 tube wells; and is drawing water from just seven of them for replenishing the lake is no big deal.

“This process will be carried out only during the winters which will take care of the needs of the lake for the entire year,” official said. This man-made lake will soon be completing 50 years of its prime

existence.



Efforts to revive the depleting water levels of Sukhna were much anticipated as this lake not only adds to the character of the city but is also a place where artistry and nature merges. Chandigarh is the city of art lovers. One of the renowned painters of the city Madan Lal was glad to hear about the development.

While speaking to The Statesman, he said, “Sukhna gives a feeling of European mists. Chandigarh

is known as ‘City Beautiful.’ I say the title owes it to Sukhna. This lake has added to aura of the city.”

This lake has developed into the most sought after picnic spot and venue for the photographers and

nature lovers. The Government of India has already declared Sukhna as a reserved national wetland. The lake also plays host too many migratory birds like Siberian cranes and ducks every year.