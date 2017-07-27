CBI banks on forensic evidence in 'Gudia' case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reportedly got some vital clues from forensic report which could unravel the mystery surrounding the brutal gangrape and murder case of 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai district of Himachal Pradesh.

A team of CBI officials visited the State Forensic Science Lab at Junga on Wednesday evening and enquired about the status of the reports in the case. There are reports that the CBI team had got some vital clues from forensic evidence collected from the crime scene, Gudia’s body and clothes.

“There is strong technical evidence in the case that could unravel the entire mystery surrounding the brutal gangrape and murder case,” sources said.

Sources said the CBI questioned all the accused regarding their involvement in the case and is now examining their call records to verify the claims made during interrogation. “The CBI officials are now trying to establish the exact sequence of crime which could throw light on missing links in the case,” sources added.

A local court on Thursday sent four accused in the Gudia gangrape and murder case to judicial custody as CBI didn’t seek their remand.

The four accused, Rajender Singh alias Raju, Subhash Singh Bisht (42), Lokjan alias Chhotu (19) and Deepak (38) were first taken to the Civil Hospital for medical checkup. Later, they were produced before a court in Theog in Shimla district which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Another accused in the case, Ashish Chauhan was produced before a local court on Wednesday and he had also been sent to judicial custody for 15 days.

The court has also directed the CBI officials to produce the accused in the designated court in Shimla for further proceedings in the case.

It is worthwhile to mention here that HP police had arrested six accused in the case and one of them, Suraj, a Nepalese national was killed in police custody. CBI had taken the five accused into custody and the officials didn’t seek their further custody as they had completed their interrogation in the case.

16-year-old Gudia had gone missing after school hours on 4 July. Her body was recovered from the woods on 6 July, with an autopsy report revealing that she was gang-raped and strangulated to death later.