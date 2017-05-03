The controversy surrounding the tribal couple who joined the Trinamool Congress, days after hosting BJP Chief Amit Shah refuses to die down as the BJP on Thursday organized protests across the state accusing the TMC of “kidnapping and forcing” the husband and wife.

The activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the BJP organized protest rallies and meetings in Kolkata, Naxalbari, Siliguri and districts of north and south 24 Parganas.

They accused the TMC of "kidnapping" the couple--Raju Mahali and his wife Geeta who on April 25 had served lunch to Shah during his visit to the area in north Bengal.

The BJP also alleged that the couple was "forced" to join the TMC, a charge which was rejected by the couple.

"The kidnapping of the Mahali family and forcing them to join the TMC only shows that the TMC is afraid about the growth of BJP and that is why they are behaving in such a way,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, while addressing a protest rally here.

“Such kind of heinous act is a reflection of a dirty, vindictive mentality, which TMC represents," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s women wing leader Locket Chatterjee on Thursday visited a house in Chetla area of Bhawanipore in Kolkata, visited by Shah last week.

"I am here to meet the family members as we are concerned about their security. If TMC can carry out such a heinous act in north Bengal, then they can repeat it in Bhawanipore,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)