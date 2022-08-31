The Bharatiya Janata Party Jharkhand unit has distanced itself from party leader Seema Patra who allegedly thrashed her 29-year-old house help, and said that the party has “zero tolerance” for “atrocities against SC and ST communities”.

It is alleged that Seema Patra, a former IAS officer’s wife and now a suspended BJP leader, kept her house help starving for food and water for days. “BJP has zero tolerance for atrocities against SC and ST communities. When the incident regarding the brutality of a maid working in BJP leader Seema Patra’s house came into the public domain, the BJP state president immediately suspended her,” said the BJP.

The party informed that a committee has been constituted to inquire the incident.

“She was also served a show-cause regarding termination of the primary membership from the party. A committee has also been formed to inquire.

After the committee submits its report, the strictest action will be taken against them. In BJP, there’s no place for such people,” the party stated.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Sunita, the house help said that she was beaten whenever she made a mistake while working.

“I have throat issues. What you heard is exactly what happened to me. Madam used to beat me up when I used to make a mistake while working,” she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, National Commission for Women ordered action against Seema Patra for allegedly assaulting and harassing their house help.

In the complaint lodged with the NCW, Patra has also been accused of breaking her maid’s teeth with an iron rod and thrashing her regularly.

“The atrocity perpetrated on the victim is an extremely disturbing and such act of violence against a human is shameful,” an official statement from the NCW read.

Having the commission taking cognizance of the reported crime, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of Police, Jharkhand to arrest the accused if the allegations leveled are found to be true.

The Commission has also written for a fair and time-bound investigation.

It has also sought the best medical treatment for the victim and has asked the authorities to ensure safe rehabilitation for her.

“The action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days,” the statement read.

As soon as the matter came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled her from the party and informed the Jharkhand BJP.