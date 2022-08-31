Zero import of Chinese Ganesh idols this year: CAIT

The festive season of this year has started with the 10-day grand celebrations of Ganesh festival across the country from today giving a high hope for the business community for big business this year.

With this festival, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has once again re-continue its boycott of Chinese goods campaign. Due to this there has been zero import of Ganesh idols from China.

Earlier, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman too raised questions against import of Ganesha idols from China. While addressing Tamilnadu BJP workers she said, “Why even finished products such as Ganesha idols had to be imported from Chinese firms.:”

She also pointed out the irony of self-reliance goals and the trend of importing products such as incense sticks which are made locally by MSMEs.

CAIT’ National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that according to an estimate, more than 20 crore Ganesh idols are purchased in the country every year, which generates an estimated business of more than Rs 300 crore.

They said that since the last two years, the trend of installing eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in large quantities across the country is growing very fast. They further said that eco-friendly idols are being made which instead of being immersed are mixed in trees and plants, which does not harm the environment too.

Because of these idols, lakhs of people get business across the country.

Earlier, large quantities of Ganesha idols made of plaster of paris, stone, marble and other items were imported from China due to cheap prices but due to the campaign of boycott of Chinese goods by CAIT in the last two years, the import of Chinese Ganesh idols stands nil and the local craftsmen, artisans and potters working in their houses across cities all over the country involving their family women make idols from clay and cow dung, which are easily immersed.

Earlier, CAIT had given a call to boycott Chinese goods across sectors to encourage Indian industries.

