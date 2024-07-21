Zakir Khan reflects on his journey: ‘From gully ka ladka to aap sabke dilon ka chahita’

Known for his punchline ‘Sakht Launda’, comedian and actor Zakir Khan, who is all set to make his TV debut with the show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’, reflected back on his journey from a “gully ka ladka to aap sabke dilon ka chahita”.

Hailing from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Zakir has captured the hearts of millions with his infectious style.

The actor is now making his TV debut as a host with ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’.

Talking about this new chapter, Zakir said: “From a gully ka ladka to aap sabke dilon ka chahita… My journey was unimaginable. Even today, every second feels surreal because of the love and adulation I am showered with by my fans for acknowledging my craft and making ‘Zakirism’ a global phenomenon.”

“My dream has always been to spread laughter with life experiences combined with a touch of humour; and now with ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’, I am thrilled to explore another facet of bringing smiles to several television households across our nation. Lastly, I would just want to say… mummy, mein TV pe aa raha hun,” he added.

This distinctive offering promises “Khushiyon ki guarantee” and “manoranjan ka wada” with Zakir’s relatable sense of humour and “zindagi ke nushke”, providing wholesome and delightful family entertainment that will resonate from children to grandparents.

The show will be airing from August 10 on Sony.

Zakir rose to fame in 2012 by winning Comedy Central. He has been part of the news comedy show ‘On Air with AIB’.

The 36-year-old poet has released four hour-long standup specials: ‘Haq Se Single’, ‘Kaksha Gyarvi’, ‘Tathastu’, and ‘Mannpasand’ on Prime Video.

He also featured as a judge on the stand-up comedy show ‘Comicstaan’.