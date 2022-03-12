YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally

American online video sharing and social media platform YouTube on Friday (local time) said that it is blocking Russian state-funded media channels globally “effective immediately.”

“Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events, and we remove content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy. In line with that, effective immediately, we are also blocking YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media, globally,” YouTube said in a statement, CNN reported.

Taking to Twitter, the tech company said that it began blocking RT and Sputnik’s YouTube channels across Europe, adding that it has already taken other steps since Russia began its military operations in Ukraine.

“We paused monetization and significantly limited recommendations for Russian state-funded media channels. Both actions are global & indefinite. Our Trust & Safety team has worked to quickly remove violative content. We’ve removed hundreds of channels & thousands of videos for violating our Community Guidelines, including our policies around deceptive practices and misinformation,” it said on Twitter.

YouTube added that when people search for topics on Russia and Ukraine, “our systems prominently surface authoritative news content in both our Top News and Breaking News shelves, and will continue to as needed.”

It also displays information panels underneath videos from news publishers with government funding.

Earlier, YouTube blocked Russian state media outlet RT from Ukraine only and also suspended its ability to monetize content globally.