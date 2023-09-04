Who was N Valarmathi? ISRO scientist passes away

Renowned ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, known for her commanding presence during various ISRO mission launches, including the Chandrayaan-3 launch, has regrettably passed away at the age of 64, as reported by multiple media outlets.

Valarmathi, a distinguished ISRO scientist renowned for her role as the voice behind rocket launch countdowns in Sriharikota, tragically passed away at a Chennai Private Hospital due to a cardiac arrest yesterday.

According to ISRO PRO, Valarmathi was a valued member of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, where she held the responsibility of announcing countdowns for all launches.

N. Valarmathi, born on July 31, 1959, and sadly passing away on September 3, 2023, was a distinguished Indian scientist. She held the role of project director for RISAT-1, India’s inaugural domestically-created Radar Imaging Satellite.

Notably, she achieved the remarkable distinction of being the inaugural recipient of the Abdul Kalam Award in 2015.

This prestigious award was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu in honor of the former president, Dr. Abdul Kalam.

Born in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, N. Valarmathi received her early education at Nirmala Girls Higher Secondary School. She completed her Bachelor of Engineering degree at the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, and went on to earn a Master’s degree in Electronics and Communications from Anna University.

Valarmathi dedicated her career to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since 1984. She contributed to numerous missions such as Insat 2A, IRS IC, IRS ID, and TES.

Her remarkable journey led her to become the project director for many projects. One of them is India's inaugural domestically-created Radar Imaging Satellite, RISAT-1. It achieved a successful launch in 2012.