Who is Ross MacDonald and what is the controversy around him?

The 1975 band has been in the spotlight lately as they were forced to cancel shows due to a same-sex kiss controversy involving their bass player, Ross MacDonald. The incident took place during their performance at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and quickly stirred up a backlash in the predominantly Muslim country. Let us look at who Ross MacDonald is.

Ross MacDonald, aged 34, plays bass, keyboards, and provides backing vocals for The 1975. The band, formed in 2002 in Wilmslow, Cheshire, also consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Matty Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, and drummer and primary producer George Daniel. They are known for their work in Indie Pop, Indie Rock, Electropop, Synth-Pop, Pop Rock, and Alternative Rock genres.

To keep the band together, Hann, MacDonald, and Daniel attended university in Manchester, while Healy briefly pursued music school. They juggled gigs and recorded their own music while working as delivery boys at a local Chinese restaurant.

Ross MacDonald, like his bandmates, gained fame with the release of The 1975’s self-titled debut album in 2013, which reached number 1 on the Scottish Albums Chart and UK Albums Chart. Besides his musical pursuits, Ross is quite active on Instagram, where he shares behind-the-scenes images of the band members.

The controversy in Malaysia arose when Matty Healy made an impassioned speech on stage, denouncing the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws, which criminalize homosexuality. The moment that particularly sparked controversy was when he kissed Ross MacDonald during the performance, a gesture that further ignited debates over LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

Malaysia’s stance on homosexuality has been a subject of concern for human rights groups, who have highlighted the growing intolerance against the LGBTQ+ community in the Muslim-majority nation.

As The 1975 band faces the consequences of this controversy, many eyes are now on Ross MacDonald, a key member of the group, and his role in the events that unfolded during their performance in Malaysia.