Who is Oommen Chandy’s wife Mariamma Chandy?

The news of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s passing has brought a wave of sorrow to the people of Kerala. At 79 years old, Chandy took his last breath in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. As we mourn his loss, his wife, Mariamma Chandy, shares heartfelt memories of their journey together.

Reflecting on their early days, Mariamma recalls receiving a love letter from Chandy shortly after their marriage was fixed. In those two lines, he expressed his need for prayers during the election season. At the time, Mariamma didn’t know much about Chandy’s politics, but she fervently prayed for his success. He went on to win the election with a resounding majority, bringing immense joy to their lives. It was a moment of happiness that remains unmatched, even in the face of subsequent electoral victories.

Mariamma describes her husband, affectionately called Kunju, as both likable and naive, inheriting these qualities from his mother. He possesses great patience, humility, and an inability to say “no” to others. Despite his busy political life, he treats Mariamma with utmost respect, granting her freedom and never displaying arrogance or anger. Their 43-year-long marriage thrives on trust and mutual understanding.

Kunju’s simplicity and dedication to the people and his constituency define him. Outward appearances and material possessions hold no significance to him. He cherishes the well-being of others above all else. He is not fussy about food, and Mariamma fondly recalls his willingness to pick a rotting fruit from a table filled with choices.

Mariamma draws a beautiful comparison to the story of Jacob from the Old Testament, who fell in love with the beautiful Rachel but ended up marrying the less attractive Leah. In their journey, Puthupally represents Chandy’s Rachel, the constituency to which he dedicated himself, while Mariamma embodies his loyal Leah. Their marriage thrives on trust, respect, and a shared commitment to serving the people.

As Kerala mourns the loss of a beloved leader, Oommen Chandy’s legacy will forever be cherished by those who knew him, including his wife, Mariamma, who stands as a testament to their enduring bond.