Vietnamese airlines advised to avoid danger zones near Taiwan as China announces military drills

Vietnamese airlines are advised to adjust their flight routes on August 4-5 to avoid six ‘danger zones’ near the island of Taiwan where China’s military exercises are planned.

Đinh Việt Thắng, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, said that the agency had received a notice from the Chinese authorities with recommendations to avoid flying near the six marked areas around the island from 11am August 4 to 5.

The agency has alerted Vietnamese airlines of the notice, adding that airlines can still operate normally and decide on their own whether to postpone or cancel flights, if any, according to Thắng.

Routes like charter flight from Việt Nam to the US (regular ones operated by Vietnam Airlines), Việt Nam-Taiwan, Việt Nam-Japan, and Việt Nam-South Korea could be affected by China’s military actions.

The adjustments would likely resulting in longer route, costing more fuel, he noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese official news agency Xinhua reported that the Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army would launch a series of joint military operations around Taiwan starting on Tuesday night, soon after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island for a controversial visit that has drawn a rebuke from China.

“For safety reasons, entering vessels and aircraft to the above-mentioned sea and air space is prohibited,” Xinhua said. — VNS