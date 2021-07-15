Montana has declared a wildfire emergency as massive fires were raging across the US state and the country’s western region, according to an executive order.

“Facing critical fire conditions that threaten our communities, first responders, and way of life, I today declared a statewide wildland fire emergency in Montana to ensure our first responders have the tools they need to safely and aggressively respond to wildfires,” Montana Governor Greg Gianforte tweeted on Wednesday.

The executive order will help procure additional resources and tools for wildland firefighters and authorize the governor to mobilize state resources and the Montana National Guard to protect life, health, and property, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Extremely hazardous wildland fire conditions currently exist throughout the entire State of Montana, including near-record to record high temperatures on a daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal time frame, excessive fuel loads, continual windy conditions, and low relative humidity,” said the Governor in the executive order.

Moderate to extreme drought conditions exist throughout 84 per cent of Montana and 1,398 wildland fires have burned approximately 141,000 acres in the state as of Wednesday, Gianforte added.

He had proclaimed a statewide drought emergency two weeks ago in response to “a widespread and sustained abnormally warm and dry weather pattern” that has created worsening drought conditions in the state, according to an executive order issued earlier.

Many of the fires have threatened residences, outbuildings, property, critical infrastructure and millions of acres of crops, rangeland, and forestland across Montana, and nationwide firefighting and aviation resources are experiencing critical shortages, the Governor added.

A blaze, that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history in California, was heading away from homes on Thursday but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise worried that history could repeat itself.

The blaze is just one of nearly 70 active wildfires that have destroyed homes and burned through about 1,562 square miles (4,047 square kilometers) — a combined area larger than Rhode Island — in a dozen mostly Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

In southern Oregon, the Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S., had torched an area larger than New York City and destroyed 20 houses. It threatened 2,000 structures in an area just north of California that’s been gripped by a historic drought.

The National Weather Service tweeted late Wednesday that a “terrifying” satellite image showed gigantic clouds fueled by smoke and hot air had formed over the fire — a sign that the blaze was so intense it was creating its own weather, with erratic winds and the potential for fire-generated lightning.