Unparalleled development in Himachal due double engine govt: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda, on Friday, said Himachal Pradesh has made unparalleled development during the last four and a half years under the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and all this was possible due to the double engine governments at the Centre and the state.

He made these remarks during a public meeting at Dhalpur Ground in Kullu district organised in his honour for the landslide victory of BJP in four states of the country in the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections.

Nadda said Kullu district was a Dev Bhoomi where almost every village in the district has its own deity. The enthusiasm of the people of Kullu indicates that the BJP would once again form the government in the state under the leadership of Thakur.

He stated that the BJP was the only political party that did what it promised and the present Central government was committed to make India a ‘Vishav Guru’. It took years to develop vaccinations of measles, Japanese encephalitis virus, Polio etc., but under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Coronavirus vaccine was prepared within nine months after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.

Besides, over 190 crore vaccine doses were provided free of cost to the people of the country for which biggest vaccination campaign of the world was successfully launched in the country, he said.

He also appreciated the efforts of the state government in becoming the first state in the country in administering first and second doses of the vaccine.

The BJP national chief said the Central government provided free ration to over 80 crore people of the country during the pandemic. Not only this, the Centre government also succeeded in bringing back over 23,000 students of the country stranded in Ukraine, out of which about 430 students were from Himachal Pradesh. Even students of Pakistan succeeded in getting out from Ukraine by hoisting the Indian Flag on their vehicles. This was the picture of changing India and was possible only due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Nadda further stated that today 400-billion-dollar export from India was possible only due to the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the pandemic. Over 9.37 lakh farmers of the state were being provided Rs. 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna and now the people of the country do not vote on the basis of political consideration but they vote for development.

Kol Dam Project was also dedicated to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work on Luhri Project could also be started only after the BJP came to power at Centre. Atal Tunnel was also a gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people and with the construction of this tunnel, the dream of Atal Behari Vajpayee was fulfilled, he added.