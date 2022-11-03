United Sikh Mission to organise 50 eye camps in rural Punjab

United Sikh Mission (USA) is holding 50 free-of-cost eye healthcare camps in rural Punjab.

Addressing a Press conference, USM chairman Rashpal Singh Dhindsa said more than 50 free eye check-up camps, covering more than 400 villages across Punjab, will be held in five months.

He said this “Mission for Vision” is a selfless act of serving the community across Punjab and this year already seven camps have been organised in the districts of Ferozepur, Sangrur, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar and S.A.S Nagar (Mohali) beginning 15 October, where apart from free eye check-up camps, there were provisions and arrangements for free medicines, free medicine for eye care, free spectacles, and free eye- surgeries at the camps and free meals provided along with pre and post operative care.

A total of 265 surgeries, 1684 spectacles and 2533 medicines were provided in the seven camps held so far. Rashpal Singh shared that they generate their own funds from donations from various sponsors who are mainly NRI’s who want their native village to be benefited by these camps.

United Sikh Mission plans to initiate work on a charitable hospital to take care of all eye-related surgeries, along with dialysis treatment, all absolutely free of cost, in Punjab. USM has been doing charitable service for 18 years.