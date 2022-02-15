Ukraine crisis: Some Russian forces return to bases

Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that some of the troops gathered around Ukraine are being sent back to their bases however other drills including in Belarus and off Ukraine’s Black Sea coast were continuing.

“Units of the southern and western military districts, having completed their tasks, have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons today,”, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in his statement, reported The New York Times.

“A number of combat training events, including exercises, have been carried out according to plan,” Konashenkov said. “As the combat training events are completed, the troops, as always, will march in a combined way to their permanent deployment points,”, he added.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. The troop build-up had raised concerns among the US and NATO allies that Russia is planning a military incursion. However, Russia has continually denied having any such plans.