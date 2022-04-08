UK sanctions Putin’s daughters over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

The United Kingdom on Friday announced sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has also put sanctions on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the UK government said in a press release. “The lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle will be further targeted from today as the UK sanctions the daughters of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” the release said.

Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, the daughters of President Putin, and Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, daughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

The UK has coordinated these sanctions with the US, in another show of global unity on action against Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. This follows the UK’s sanctioning of Polina Kovaleva, Sergey Lavrov’s step-daughter on March 25, the release said.

“Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

“But we need to do more. Through the G7, we are working with partners to end the use of Russian energy and further hit Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” she further said.

“Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of cash,” Truss added.

Since the unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine began in February, the UK has sanctioned over 1,200 individuals and businesses – including 76 oligarchs and 16 banks with a global net worth of £150 billion and £500 billion respectively, the release added.