The number of people who died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in Britain has surpassed 1,00,000 after another 1,631 have been confirmed, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 1,00,162, the data showed.

Britain is the first European nation and the fifth country in the world to pass the grim landmark of 1,00,000 deaths, following the US, Brazil, India and Mexico, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 20,089 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 36,89,746, according to official figures.

Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, described it as a “sobering moment in the pandemic.”

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.