With just two days left for Tuesday’s US presidential election, a new poll has placed President Donald Trump in a seven-point lead against his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa.

The state swung in favour for the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2008 and 2012, before flipping to Trump in 2016.

Trump won 51.15 per cent of the votes in the 2016 presidential election, while his then Democratic rival garnered 41.74 per cent of the ballots.

According to the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released on Saturday, Trump was supported by 48 per cent of the registered voters in the state, while Biden garnered 41 per cent backing, The Hill news website reported.

Earlier in October, a Monmouth University Poll revealed that Trump was ahead with 48 per cent compared to Biden’s 47 per cent.

Both Trump and Biden campaigned in Iowa in October.

The President rump is expected to hold another rally in the state on Sunday.