Trump arrives in New York ahead of expected arraignment

United States former President Donald Trump arrived at New York’s La Guardia Airport on Monday, ahead of his expected arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, reported CNN.

Alina Habba, who represents Trump in several civil matters, after meeting him in New York, said, “He’s in good spirits. Honestly, he’s as he normally would be. He’s ready to go in and do what he needs to do tomorrow.” Talking about the game plan for Trump’s appearance in court in Manhattan Tuesday in an interview with Fox News, Habba said, “It’s all mapped out.”

She added, “Barring any surprises, I think that it should be smooth. We’re trying to coordinate and cooperate with everybody to make sure that there are no problems,” according to CNN.

On whether Trump can get a fair trial in Manhattan, Habba said, “No, no. I think it’s very difficult. I’d like to have faith in this state, but I’ve been practising for him now for a couple of years and going to court in New York for a few years, and I can tell you, it’s not the same as representing anybody else.”

Earlier, the former US President met with his attorneys Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina at Trump Tower after arriving in New York City Monday, reported CNN.

Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon, the first former US president to be indicted. A grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who had been investigating Trump’s role in hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, determined on Thursday that there was enough evidence to bring criminal charges against him.

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination for next year’s presidential race, has denied any wrongdoing and called the probe and the indictment a partisan attack. Bragg is a Democrat.

A team of Secret Service agents accompanied by New York Police Department officials toured the courthouse and its entrances on Friday, apparently mapping the former president’s transit through the building, as per the report in ABC News.

The FBI is warning local and state police agencies around the country about concerns related to a possible indictment of Trump, and even New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure, reported ABC News.