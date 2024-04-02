Trends that adorned the runway

As we embark on a fresh month, drawing the curtains on another eventful fashion season, the trends that adorned the runways at the recently concluded Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI did not disappoint. Going beyond just showstopping designs, the season also set a new course for fashion and beauty. From sleek and sun-kissed looks to a celebration of natural, sculpted beauty and beyond, the runways offered a glimpse into the hottest, showstopping glam.

Here are five undeniably effortless trends decoded so that you can re-create them.

Radiant Nighttime Sun

﻿Models sporting the radiant look during Saaksha & Kinni and Kanika Goyal’s runway showcases.

Taking from the debut of the 2024/25 Fashion X Beauty Lakmē Fashion Week Trend Edition Created by Peclers and presented by the House of Lakmē, forecasted radiant ‘Nighttime Sun’ in beauty that manifested incredibly on the runway. Creating a fusion of day and night, bringing together graphic tropical aesthetics and volcanic minimalism with glistening skin, these looks were all about being sun-kissed and carefree, transporting one to an atmosphere that vibrates with the heat of an endless summer. Imagine laid-back vibes and a touch of rebellion in the air, with bold statement colours and a sparkle of sun on their cheeks.

Get The Look: The Lakmē MultiSlayer Cover Sticks offer a hassle-free foundation in stick form with a natural finish. With a formula that is easy to blend, evens out skin tone, and stays put for extended wear, the sticks are also lightweight and non-cakey with a smooth texture, keeping the skin moisturized for a comfortable, natural look in 6 shade options.

Snatched and Vibrant Blushed Hues

Models sporting the snatched hues during Anushree Reddy’s traditional ensembles as well as Chola’s avant-garde attires on the runway.

In a world that is constantly trying to do more with makeup, these looks embraced the beauty of minimalism with a pop of colour that won hearts during the fashion week. Subtle eyes, nude lips and a pop of blush accentuated every outfit.

Get the Look: The Lakmē MultiSlayer Blush Sticks. These easy-to-apply blush sticks give a non-cakey and non-streaky finish, feel light on the skin, and result in excellent colour delivery. They can be used as more than just a blush – to add hue to the eyelids and colour to the lips and are perfect for anyone on the hunt for a multipurpose makeup product.

SCULPTED & LIFTED DEFINITION

Models sporting the sculpted look during AFEW Rahul Mishra & Shantnu Nikhil’s show.

Structured, chiselled contour added to the drama, complementing the 3D applique and smartly tailored collections. Going beyond using makeup to cover up and pivoting towards creating sculpted confidence, the edgy makeup looks further define the shapes, cuts and creases of the outfits.

Get The Look: The Lakmē MultiSlayer Contour Sticks offer a non-cakey formula that results in a natural finish elevating the overall look. The streak-free and non-cakey application provides a sculpted contour effect, particularly enhancing cheekbones and offering definition to the jawline and cheekbones.

BRIGHT, BOLD SULTRY EYES

Models sporting bright bold eye looks during ITRH and Inca’s show.

Trends may come and go but bold eyes that turn heads are here to stay. We’re moving beyond the realm of everyday application and embracing artistry that will leave onlookers mesmerized. Graphic eyeliner takes center stage, soaring beyond the lash line in unexpected flourishes. A statement thick eyeliner, smokey eyes or a nude look – play up the eyes as the ultimate canvas.

Get The Look: The Lakmē Eyeconic Kajal is smudge-proof and waterproof. Pair it with the MultiSlayer Face Stick for a flawless foundation base.

DELICATELY ORGANIC BEAUTY

Models sporting the ‘oh-so-natural’ look during Charu & Vasundra and Ritika Mirchandani’s show.

From iridescent luminous looks to a shining transparent glow glowing across their cheeks, this less is a more radiant approach to delicately organic beauty elevates everyday simplicity – a trend that owned multiple runways showcases this season.

Get The Look: The Lakmē Multi Slayer Highlighter Sticks. The non-sticky and non-oily highlighter stick adds a flawless shine to the look, blends seamlessly and is super easy to apply. It can also be used to add shimmer to the eyelids, giving you the perfect finish.