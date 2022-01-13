Follow Us:
  1. Home / world / Tokyo’s Covid alert raised to 2nd highest level

Tokyo’s Covid alert raised to 2nd highest level

The move by the local Tokyo government follows the city logging more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases a day earlier.

IANS | Tokyo | January 13, 2022 3:51 pm

Tokyo, Covid alert

Photo: IANS

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised its Covid-19 alert level to the second highest on its four-tier scale owing to the rampant spread of the Omicron variant in the Japanese capital.

The scale was lifted one notch by the Tokyo metropolitan government, reports Xinhua news agency.

The alert hasn’t reached this level since September last year.

Wednesday’s figure was the first time the daily infection count surpassed the 2,000-mark in four months.

