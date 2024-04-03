TMC leaders, police inspect CM’s campaign venue in Purulia

The district leadership of Trinamul Congress and police have inspected the venue of the proposed election rally of chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Purulia on 7 April.

At around noon, the CM will arrive in Purulia for her election campaign in Ladhurka Chandeshwar Shiva temple ground in Hura.

Soumen Beltharia, district president of Trinamul Congress in Purulia, Sushanta Mahato, MLA of Baghmundi was also present during the inspection.

“Thousands of people are waiting and will arrive despite the high temperature on that day about what messaage Didi will give to the people of Purulia,” said Soumen Beltharia.

Sushanta Mahato, MLA of Bbaghmundi said that the party wants to wrest the Purulia, Jhargram and Bishnupur seats from the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Our party workers will get a further boost after the election campaign of our party chief Mamata Banerjee in Hura on 7 April,” said Sushanta Mahato.

The Kurmi vote bank will play a crucial role in the Junglemahal districts of south Bengal and it will be interesting to see what Miss Mamata Banerjee says to woo the vote bank.

The Purulia district police also inspected the ground and discussed elaborate police arrangements for the CM’s meeting venue on that day.