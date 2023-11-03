The Archies Unveil ‘Va Va Voom’ with Suhana Khan and More

The latest tune from The Archies, titled “Va Va Voom,” hit the airwaves on November 3rd. It features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and more.

The musical trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy composed the track. Tejas lent his vocals to the song, Javed Akhtar crafted the lyrics. The song commences with a guitar performance by Agastya Nanda and smoothly transitions into a vibrant lip-sync presentation.

Graceful dance sequences unfold, showcasing Agastya. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor accompany the captivating performance. Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, support the trio as they execute an array of energetic and groovy moves.

“The Archies,” a youth-centric comedy, emerges as one of the most anticipated films this year. It features promising talents like Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and more. The film is under the expert guidance of director Zoya Akhtar.

The initial song from the movie has already garnered a favorable response. And, the premiere of this lively dance track, “Va Va Voom,” further fuels the excitement surrounding the upcoming film.

It is an upcoming Hindi-language teen musical comedy film based on the American comic book series of the same name. Tiger Baby Productions produces the film and Zoya Akhtar directs it. The cast includes Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

The film is set to release on December 7, 2023, and it is set in 1960s India. In this setting, Archie and his friends navigate romance, friendship, and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten the existence of a beloved park. The film’s cast was announced by Netflix on May 14, 2022, and the teaser trailer, launched on June 18, 2023, at the Tudum 2023 event in São Paulo, featured an enthralling dance performance by the cast.