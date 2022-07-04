Taiwan’s freshmen numbers to fall due to low birth rate

A report released by Taiwan’s education authorities forecasts that the number of freshmen on the island will drop by 2,900 annually on average over the next 16 years as a result of a low fertility rate.

By 2025, there will be less than 200,000 freshmen, and by 2028, there will be only 177,000, predicts Xinhua news agency. By 2037, it is predicted that the number would still be about 177,000.

The analysis predicts that by 2037, there would be 847,000 fewer university students overall, a decline of 8,700 on average per year.

In 2021, the total number of university students on the island was less than one million.

Bearing the brunt of the decline in the number of university students, about seven private universities on the island have closed affecting 2,400 students in recent years, according to the education authorities.

Statistics have shown that Taiwan’s population has registered negative growth for the two years since 2020.

(with inputs from IANS)