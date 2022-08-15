The super natural mystery thriller Karthikeya 2 receives praises

The highly anticipated film ‘Karthikeya 2’ which is the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya seems to have swept the audiences off their feet with a gripping plot and storyline.

The movie is an engrossing natural mystery, a thriller that revolves around Lord Shri Krishna’s ornaments. It has an engaging and fresh storyline that seems to strike a chord with the audience. The adventurous concept with an amalgamation of Hindu Mythology has impressed the audiences and is something we haven’t watched before.

It is an excellent cinematic experience for the audiences and should be the first choice for viewing this weekend. The film has been released on 100+ screens in the Hindi belt which is a rare feat and this is all due to the star cast, plot line and the audience!

The film stars Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran along with thespian Anupam Kher, Srinivas Reddy. Aditya Menon and Viva Harsha also play pivotal roles. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishekh Agarwal, the film seems to captivate more audiences over the weekend. The film also has an interesting score by Kaala Bhairava and cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni.