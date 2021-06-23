Singapore is set to receive a batch of vaccines called Comirnaty, as the Republic ramps up supplies to get as many people inoculated as possible.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the vaccines are the same as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that are now used in the national vaccination programme.

It has the same research name BNT162b2, the MOH said.

The Comirnaty vaccines are manufactured according to the same processes and procedures and meet the same finished product specifications as the Pfizer-BioNTech shots, added the ministry.

They are similarly manufactured in Europe and shipped directly to Singapore. The only difference is the label.

This is because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine used in Singapore is manufactured at various sites across Europe and labelled according to the regulatory approval in the various markets, explained the MOH.

As such, the ministry will be adjusting the HealthHub records of individuals who have received or will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech or Comirnaty vaccine.

The vaccine will be labelled as Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty in the records.