Singer KK dies in Kolkata

Bollywood star singer Krishnakumar Kunath left this world at the age of 53. He had a singing program in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday. While performing on the stage, he suddenly felt sick and was rushed to a private hospital in the city. 9:30 at night, he was pronounced dead. The initial guess of the doctors was that he died of a heart attack. The body of the singer has been sent for autopsy to find out the cause of sudden death. Amit Kumar’s wife Rima Gangopadhyay first broke the news of the artist’s death on Facebook. Immediately the shadow of mourning descended on the fans. The city of music, Calcutta, became the last witness of the artist’s song.