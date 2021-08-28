Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen kill 20 Houthis

Yemen’s government announced that 20 Houthis were killed in airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition in the country’s northeastern province of al-Jawf.

The airstrikes on Friday targeted the Houthis in al-Jawf’s eastern part, according to a statement released by the Defence Ministry.

An armoured vehicle and military trucks belonging to the Houthi militia were also destroyed in the airstrikes, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbuh Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.