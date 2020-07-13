Beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo shops in England reopened on Monday after a four-month closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Spas, massage studios and physical therapy businesses will also be able to welcome customers again from Monday, reports the Metro newspaper.

But businesses will be required to meet coronavirus guidelines, and restrictions on treatments which involve work directly in front of the face will not be available.

Government guidance states that face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facials should not be provided because of the greater risk of COVID-19 transmission.

The relaxation comes as around 200 workers at a farm in Herefordshire were quarantined following a fresh COVID-19 outbreas.

Some 73 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed among workers at vegetable producer AS Green and Co, which is based in the village of Mathon, near Worcester.

A joint statement from Public Health England (PHE) Midlands and Herefordshire Council said employees were being asked to remain on the farm during the period of isolation, the Metro newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that there were more than 100 “local actions” taken across the country each week to stem fresh outbreaks.

As of Monday, the UK reported a total of 291,154 coronavirus cases, with 44,904 deaths.