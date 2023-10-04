The revelation of the Russian penal units known as “Storm-Z” squads operating in Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the international community. These units, composed of military and civilian offenders, including intoxicated recruits, insubordinate soldiers, and convicts, have been deployed to the frontlines in Ukraine, where they face harrowing conditions and substantial casualties.

According to multiple sources, including anonymous members of these units and soldiers from regular army units, Storm-Z fighters are often perceived as expendable by their commanding officers. One anonymous soldier recounted providing medical aid to injured Storm-Z fighters on the battlefield, going against orders to abandon them, illustrating the grim reality these individuals face.

While Russian state-controlled media has acknowledged the existence of Storm-Z squads and their participation in intense battles, critical details such as the formation process and casualty figures have been omitted. This lack of transparency raises concerns about the treatment and welfare of these fighters.

What is Storm-Z?

Storm-Z squads each consist of approximately 100-150 members. They operate within regular army units and are often sent to the most exposed sections of the frontlines. These units have faced significant losses, with reports of their involvement in repelling Ukrainian counteroffensives in eastern and southern regions.

These units represent a significant departure from Russia’s previous approach in Ukraine. There groups like the Wagner mercenaries once enlisted convicts to serve on the frontline. Unlike the Wagner group, the Storm-Z units operate directly under the command of the Russian defense ministry.

Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent organization monitoring the conflict, underscores the strategic value of Storm-Z squads as expendable infantry. These fighters are frequently sent to the most dangerous parts of the front, both in defense and attack.

The Russian defense ministry has never officially acknowledged the creation of Storm-Z units. Their existence came to light in April when a military report detailed the formation of these squads. It remains unclear how many soldiers are currently serving in these units. But information suggests that there are several hundred Storm-Z fighters on the frontline.

The use of penal units like Storm-Z in armed conflicts has historical precedent. Josef Stalin had employed similar tactics during World War II. Ukraine’s government has also reported the release of certain convicts in exchange for their willingness to join the war effort.

The revelation of the squads raises questions about the ethics of deploying penal units in modern warfare. This also draws attention to the treatment of these fighters and their overall impact on the conflict in Ukraine.