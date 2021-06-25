Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that country’s “critical infrastructure” was subjected to over 120,000 cyber attacks in 2020.

He said that a “significant number of them originated in the US, Germany and the Netherlands”.

He further said that the cyber attacks targeted “state government objects, military-industrial enterprises, healthcare, transport, research and education facilities”.

He made these comments on Thursday while addressing the Moscow Conference on International Security. groundlessly accused of carrying out cyberattacks against Western states… And this is despite the fact that through NATO, the West has officially declared cyberspace a place for military actions”.

Patrushev urged countries to form ‘non-politicised cooperation’ to ‘create a global international information security system’.

“The need for such formats of cooperation is becoming more obvious as information technologies are turning into an important factor of strategic stability,” he said.

He added that these efforts should be open and inclusive.

