Russian forces hit ammunition depots, Ukrainian troops in Donetsk

Russia’s aerospace forces have destroyed temporary deployment points and ammunition depots near the city of Artemovsk in Donetsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Up to 350 Ukrainian personnel and 20 armoured combat vehicles were hit at the site, according to the ministry. The ministry added that the Ukrainian military has suffered heavy losses after Russian attacks on combat positions, with the total casualties of the 24th mechanized brigade amounting to around 2,500, and the Ukrainian 79th airborne assault brigade losing more than 80 per cent of its personnel.

There is no information available from the Ukrainian side for the time being to confirm the casualties and damage.