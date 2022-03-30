Russian FM to visit India amid conflict with Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from 31 March -1 April, an official announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

During the visit, Lavrov is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. It is not clear if he would also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His talks with the Indian side will focus on the global geopolitical situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India has adopted a neutral stand on the ongoing conflict. While abstaining from voting against Russia at the UN, New Delhi has called for diplomatic dialogue and adherence to the UN charter on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. It has also sent humanitarian assistance to the war-affected people of Ukraine.

For Moscow, the relationship with India is crucial. The Russian side has appreciated the position adopted by the Indian side at the UN.

The two sides are expected to discuss alternative payment mechanisms for defence and other deals to address the impact of sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.