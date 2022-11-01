Road accident in Afghanistan’s Zabul province leaves at least 30 injured

As many as 30 people were injured after a car collided with a truck in the Zabul province of southern Afghanistan on Monday.

The deadly accident took place on the Kabul-Kandahar highway as a result of a collision of a Mazda car that was related to a wedding ceremony with a truck, Khaama Press reported. The people wounded in the accident are women and children who were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and some of them are in extremely serious conditions due to fatal injuries.

The cause of the accident is still unknown as reckless driving and overspeeding remain the cause of frequent accidents in Afghanistan, mostly.

Moreover, poorly designed roads, road erosions, and disobeying traffic laws have significantly increased the number of traffic accidents and traffic-related fatalities in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.