Rajasthan ideal state for investment says CM Gahlot

The investments in Rajasthan have increased on a large scale due to the state government’s investment-friendly policies and infrastructure enhancement like road network and quality human resources, said the state chief minister Ashok Gahlot during an event in the ongoing Investment Conclave on Friday.

Single-Window System and One-Stop-Shop- facility for seeking necessary permissions have helped encourage investment, said the CM.

Earlier the state government had given an exemption of three years for taking necessary approvals for setting up new industries under the Rajasthan Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Enforcement) Act. The exemption has been now extended to five years.

According to the CM, this economic support has been extended in order to protect small industries which suffered during the corona pandemic times. He also emphasised that because of the social security schemes of the state government, there is no situation of labour unrest.

Claiming that Rajasthan is the best option for investors, CM said, ” The state is a leader in the entire country in the generation of solar and wind energy. The state also has the maximum mineral reserves, besides, natural resources and excellent human resources. There is a huge scope in the field of petrochemicals with the construction of the refinery”.

CM also highlighted the increased state GDP by Rs 3 lakh crore “as a result of progress done in all sectors despite the slowdown due to corona pandemic”. This has helped in the “increase of per capita income along with the happiness index”, said the CM.