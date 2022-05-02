Raj relents on Eid, action against loudspeaker on Tuesday

Raj Thackeray, who is pioneering a campaign against relaying of azaan (Muslim call for prayer) on loudspeakers in Maharashtra, in a surprise move, gave Muslim a breather for Eid Ramzan Eid on Tuesday. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President, on Monday, said Muslims will not be disturbed from celebrating the Eid.

In an appeal to partymen, Thackeray said, “Tomorrow is Ramzan Eid. Muslims must celebrate this festival with joy. As per the pre-decided programmes of Akshaya Trittiya, do not perform ‘aartis’ tomorrow.”

Terming the issue of loudspeakers a social cause, not is not a religious one, Raj Thackerey made it clear that his party won’t create problems for celebrating any festival. As for the use of loudspeakers for azaan, he said he would make his plan of action known on Tuesday via social media.

A day earlier, addressing a rally in Aurangabad, the MNS lashed out at the practice of giving azaan on the loudspeakers drawing censure from most political parties in the state including the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi.

At the Sunday night rally, Thackeray reiterated his ultimatum that by Wednesday his party workers would blare out Hanuman Chalisa at double decibel levels in the state if they failed to remove loudspeakers from all religious places, particularly mosques.

Raj Thackeray earned massive criticism from the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, Samajwadi Party, Sambhaji Brigade, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other top leaders for his intimidatory politics.