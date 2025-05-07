‘Raid 2’ roars past ₹88 cr! Ajay Devgn’s thriller eyes 100-crore mark

The buzz around ‘Raid 2’ isn’t dying down anytime soon. If anything, it’s only getting louder. With audiences still flocking to theatres nearly a week after its release, this gritty crime thriller has proven it has serious staying power.

On Day 6 (Tuesday), ‘Raid 2’ added a solid ₹7.45 crore to its collection, bringing its total net earnings to ₹88.75 crore. That’s a massive achievement for a film that had a mixed critical reception but found a solid footing with the masses.

Here’s a quick look at the ‘Raid 2’ box office journey so far:

Thursday (Opening Day): ₹19.71 crore

Friday: ₹13.05 crore

Saturday: ₹18.55 crore

Sunday: ₹22.52 crore

Monday: ₹7.47 crore

Tuesday: ₹7.45 crore

With numbers like these, it’s safe to say the ₹100 crore milestone is well within reach—and possibly before the second weekend wraps up.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, ‘Raid 2’ picks up seven years after the events of its predecessor. Ajay Devgn returns as no-nonsense IRS officer Amay Patnaik, this time diving deep into yet another complex case of white-collar corruption.

Adding more weight to the film is Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role, while Vaani Kapoor rounds out the lead cast.

What’s working for ‘Raid 2’ is its blend of intensity, real-world inspiration, and mass appeal. Based once again on true events involving the Income Tax Department, the film mixes action and realism in a way that seems to have struck the right chord with viewers.

It may not have earned universal praise from critics, but the public response is clear: this one’s a hit.

Another major factor in the film’s success is Ajay Devgn’s commanding screen presence. He owns the role of Amay Patnaik with quiet authority, and the storyline gives him ample room to deliver both grit and emotion.

Riteish Deshmukh, meanwhile, has surprised many with a more serious turn, moving away from his usual comic territory.

Shot across locations like Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, the film offers a slick and expansive visual palette, giving the story a grounded yet cinematic feel.